Govt hikes land market values

Rajamahendravaram: In a move that will impact real estate transactions across East Godavari district, the State Government has issued orders to increase the market value of lands within the jurisdiction of the Rajamahendravaram Urban Development Authority (RUDA). The revised rates will cover all villages, municipalities, and municipal corporations under RUDA’s limits and are set to come into effect from February 1, 2026.

According to a statement issued on Sunday by District Registrar S. Satyanarayana, the orders were finalised.

The decision follows a high-level meeting held on Saturday at the District Collectorate to discuss the proposals. The meeting presided over by In-charge District Collector Y Megha Swaroop included officials from the Market Value Revision Committee and various relevant departments. The committee reviewed local market trends to ensure the new values align with the current growth in the urban development sector. District Registrar informed that the list of revised market values has been made accessible to the public through two channels:

Online: On the official state portal registration.ap.gov.in.

Offline: On the notice boards of all respective Sub-Registrar Offices (SROs).

Residents and stakeholders have been given a window to raise objections or provide suggestions regarding the proposed hike. Individuals may submit their feedback at their local Sub-Registrar offices on or before January 29, 2026.

Real estate experts suggest that those planning property registrations should complete their transactions before the February 1 deadline to avoid higher stamp duty and registration fees.

The hike is expected to significantly boost the state exchequer’s revenue while reflecting the increased infrastructure development within the RUDA limits.