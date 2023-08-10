Live
Govt initiated steps to bring Adivasis into mainstream: Dy CM Amzath Basha
Kadapa: Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha has said that both the Centre and state governments are making serious efforts to bring Adivasi people into mainstream by creating awareness on their rights provided in the constitution.
Participating as chief guest in a programme organised to mark the International Adivasi Day at ST Gurukul school, organised by All India Banjara Seva Samithi in the city here on Wednesday, he said after Independence, both Centre and state governments have initiated several steps to bring them into the civilised society by providing special rights in the constitution. To address Adivasi problems, the government has been providing free education and introduced several schemes for their benefit, he said.
The minister has pointed out that 7 MLAs representing from ST community and one Rajananna Dora occupied the Deputy Chief Minister post in the AP cabinet. All India Banjara Seva Samithi district general secretary Ramavath Jagan Rathod and district president Venkateswara Naik were present.