Govt intensified efforts to restore normal conditions in Vijayawada: TDP

Visakhapatnam: TDP State president Palla Srinivasa Rao said that the State government was taking measures at a quick pace to restore normal conditions in Vijayawada.

Speaking to the media at the party office here on Monday, he mentioned that 110 boats have been arranged as part of the relief operations undertaken in Vijayawada. About 10 NDRF teams have also reached the flooded area, he informed.

Srinivasa Rao stated that six helicopters, four NDRF teams from Tamil Nadu, three teams each from Odisha and Punjab are helping in the relief operations.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is monitoring the relief measures at the ground level and has taken steps to provide food to the victims in a timely manner.

The Gajuwaka MLA wondered why former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was criticising the NDA government when the State government launched relief measures on a big scale without any delay.

Srinivasa Rao strongly refuted the allegation that the government has ignored the warning of the Meteorological Department.

Further, Srinivasa Rao recalled that when Visakhapatnam was badly hit by Cyclone Hudhud, the then Chief Minister Naidu stayed in a bus in Visakhapatnam for a week and monitored the situation until normalcy was restored.

Naidu is an ideal leader who could turn any difficulty into a favourable situation, he added.

Srinivasa Rao expressed confidence that within a short span, Naidu would effectively deal with the calamity and bring things back to normalcy in Vijayawada.

He alleged that in the past when there was a flood in Godavari region, Jagan Mohan Reddy paid a visitor’s role and left.

The TDP State chief appealed to the party cadres to participate in relief operations in Vijayawada region as soldiers.

Srinivasa Rao said that Ministers and officials under the leadership of the Chief Minister are working to bring things back to normalcy in flood-affected areas in the State.

TDP district general secretary Polamarasetti Srinivas was also present at the news conference.