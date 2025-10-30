Govt keen on setting up HC Bench in Kurnool: Bharath

Kurnool: The State government is positively considering the establishment of a High Court Bench in Kurnool, disclosed Minister for Industries, Commerce, and Food Processing T.G. Bharath.

He said that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had responded positively to the proposal during discussions held recently, adding that the government was committed to ensuring balanced regional development with Kurnool emerging as a hub of growth and administration.

Chairing a review meeting with Municipal Commissioner P Viswanath, officials of various departments, amenities secretaries, and contractors at the Municipal Corporation meeting hall on Wednesday, the Minister said the government’s vision is to transform Kurnool into one of the most developed cities in Andhra Pradesh. He emphasized that urban infrastructure, civic amenities, and public services are being strengthened to match the standards of a smart city.

The Minister reviewed 62 ongoing developmental works taken up at a cost of Rs.12.62 crore and expressed serious displeasure over delays. He directed officials to initiate legal action against contractors who were not adhering to deadlines and stressed the importance of timely completion of all civic works. He added that land in the A, B, and C camp areas were being considered for setting up the High Court Bench, which would also integrate with Smart City initiatives in the region. Referring to other civic issues, the Minister said that the court order on the removal of shops near the Medical College Junction at Budhawarpet was being implemented. He also reviewed the progress of road widening, sanitation, TIDCO housing, and the implementation of resolutions taken in previous meetings. Additional Commissioner R.G.V. Krishna, Deputy Commissioner Satish Kumar Reddy, Manager Chinnarammudu, In-charge SE Sheshashai, ROs Junaid, Swarnalatha, Wajid, Sanitation Officer Nagaraju, ME Manohar Reddy, and Town Planning Officer Anjad Basha participated in the meeting.