Govt neglecting welfare of youth, flays Yanamala Ramakrishnudu

Amaravati: Former Minister and TDP politburo member Yanamala Ramakrishnudu on Sunday came down heavily on Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for completely neglecting the welfare of youth.

In a video released here, Ramakrishnudu said there was absolutely no development under the YSRCP rule and welfare schemes were not being properly implemented.

As per the reports submitted by reputed international organisations, poverty in the State was going up every day and the imbalances in the society too were on the rise, the TDP politburo member said. He alleged that Jagan was using the funds raised to protect his personal interests while the development is taking a back seat.

Ramakrishnudu said that if the State should progress well both economically and industrially, people should bid goodbye to Jagan's rule. The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report clearly specified that the debt burden on the State was far higher than the permitted levels. The former Minister also alleged that the State government was submitting false accounts to the CAG.

The Ministers concerned were totally misleading the CAG and other wings with a fear that the State government's misdeeds will get exposed, he said.

There is no revenue for the State and the entire system has collapsed, he said adding that the State government was also not taking any measures to improve the resources thus pushing the future of the youth into total uncertainty.

This government has no right to continue in power even for a day, Ramakrishnudu felt and wanted the Centre to take proper action. Except issuing warnings to the State, proper action has not been initiated yet by the Centre and at least now stringent action should be taken against the government in the interest of the people, he demanded.