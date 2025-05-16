Govt sanctions Rs 2,100 cr for Amaravati construction

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday gave administrative sanction for the release of Rs 2,100 crore for Amaravati capital city development project for the first quarter of 2025-26.

Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) Commissioner K Kanna Babu said the Finance (Budget) department issued a Comprehensive Budget Release Order (CBRO) for FY26 and allocated a budget of Rs 6,000 crore under various heads for the greenfield capital city's construction. Out of Rs 6,000 crore, the administrative sanction for the release of Rs 2,100 crore for the first quarter of 2025-26 has been issued.

According to the CRDA Commissioner, these funds are meant for capital outlay on urban development, state capital development, construction, externally aided projects, major works and others in the greenfield capital city of Amaravati, the ‘dream project' of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

It may be recalled here that on May 2, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had relaunched the construction works of Amaravati, laying the foundation for 74 projects worth Rs 49,000 crore. These projects comprise the construction of the Assembly, Secretariat and High Court buildings and judicial residential quarters, along with housing buildings for 5,200 families.