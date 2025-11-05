Live
Govt school student selected for Assembly session
Rajamahendravaram: P Tejaswini, a Class 9 student of SKVT Government High School, Rajamahendravaram, has been selected to participate in the State-level Assembly session to be held on November 26, according to school headmaster MVM Subrahmanyam.
He said Tejaswini qualified through three rounds of competitive examinations conducted as part of the selection process. Minister for Education and IT Nara Lokesh initiated this programme to provide government school students across Andhra Pradesh an opportunity to witness and understand the functioning of the State Assembly, he added. School Management Committee Chairman M Durga Prasad, mentor Kareem, and the teaching staff congratulated Tejaswini on her achievement.
