Govt to celebrate National Education Day tomorrow

Vijayawada: The State government will celebrate Minority Welfare Day and National Education Day on Tuesday, marking the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, India’s first Education Minister and prominent freedom fighter.

Law and Minority Welfare Minister NMD Farooq held a comprehensive review meeting with officials at his camp office in Tadepalli on Sunday to finalise arrangements for the state and district-level celebrations.

Minister Farooq announced that the State-level event will be held at Kshetrayya Kalakshetram here with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu as chief guest while Minority Welfare Day will be celebrated simultaneously in all 26 district headquarters across the State.

He highlighted that Maulana Azad’s vision and contributions laid the foundation for India’s modern education system. To honour his legacy, the government will present lifetime achievement awards, best teacher awards, and special recognition to students who have excelled academically. Additionally, awards for contributions to the promotion of the Urdu language will also be conferred.

The review meeting was attended by Minority Finance Corporation MD Yakub Bhasha, Christian Finance Corporation MD A. Shekhar, Urdu Academy Director Ghaus Peer, Waqf Board CEO Mohammed Ali, and Minority Commission Secretary Nizamuddin, among others.