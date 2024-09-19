Govt to change norms for issue of CCR cards

Vijayawada : Keeping in view the difficulties faced by the tenant farmers to get the agriculture loans, the state government has decided to change the proforma to issue the Crop Cultivators Rights Cards (CCRC) to the tenant farmers at the mandal level.

Mandal agriculture officers will issue the CCRCs so that the tenant farmers can get the loans easily from the banks. Tenant farmers and farmers associations have been demanding for a long time to address the problems of tenant farmers, who are depending on the private money lenders to get loans at very higher interest rates for cultivation of crops.

The biggest problem faced by the tenant farmers is getting signatures from the landowners to get the bank loans. Generally, the landowners do not like to put signatures on the documents related to sanction of loans. Consequently, the tenant farmers are unable to get the bank loans for cultivation of crops.

Minister for information and public relations Kolusu Parthasarathy told the media at the AP Secretariat on Wednesday that during the five years of YSRCP rule only Rs 2,345 crore was sanctioned to the tenant farmers in the state. He said 10.45 lakh tenant farmers got the crop loans due to the strict rules.

He said 26.77 lakh tenant farmers got the crop loans worth Rs 9,681 crore from 2014 to 2018 in the TDP rule because the loans were sanctioned without collecting signatures from the farmers the landowners.

He said the state government is contemplating to issue CCRCs to the tenant farmers at the mandal level by agriculture officers so that they get the crop loans easily. The minister said by next rabi season, the new guidelines will be implemented.

Stating that signature of the landowners will not be required to sanction the crop loans to tenant farmers as per the new guidelines, he said the state Cabinet discussed the tenant farmers problems and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has asked the ministers to discuss the tenant farmers issue with all stakeholders and resolve their problems.