Govt to promote drone use in agri sector in a big way

Rajamahendravaram : The coalition government is taking swift and decisive measures to provide modern technology to farmers and their families. Efforts are underway to procure advanced agricultural machinery and integrate drone technology into farming practices. To facilitate this transition, the government has also simplified regulations concerning drone usage and training, reducing financial burden on farmers.

Previously, agricultural drones were priced at Rs 10 lakh, with the earlier government offering only 50% subsidy. Farmers had to bear 20% (Rs 2 lakh) of the cost, while the remaining amount was made available through bank loans. Due to this financial strain, many farmers hesitated to adopt the technology. However, the coalition government has now increased the subsidy to 80%, with the remaining 20% available as a bank loan, making drone procurement significantly more affordable for farmers.

In addition, the government has relaxed stringent eligibility criteria for drone pilot training. Earlier, applicants were required to hold a degree and possess a passport. The coalition government has removed these restrictions, now allowing individuals with an Intermediate qualification to undergo training.

The mandatory passport requirement has also been scrapped. Furthermore, a new amendment states that a group of five members, all belonging to farming families, will be eligible for training and incentives.

Currently, drones are being used for spraying pesticides, and in the future, they will also be utilised for liquid-based nano urea and DAP fertilisers. Agricultural experts highlight that using drone technology enables pesticide spraying on an acre of crops at just Rs400, whereas conventional sprayers cost around Rs 1,500 per acre. Additionally, drones can cover up to 10 acres per day, significantly improving efficiency.

In the first phase, the government aims to deploy 40 drones in Konaseema district. So far, 38 teams have been selected, and 10 individuals have already undergone training. These initiatives are expected to revolutionise farming practices by making advanced agricultural technology more accessible and cost-effective for farmers.