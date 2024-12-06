  • Menu
Govt’s goal to provide permanent solution to land disputes

Ongole: The ‘Revenue Sadassulu’ scheduled to be held from December 6 to January 8 would resolve land-related issues and ensure justice for affected individuals in the state, assured Minister for Social Welfare, Old Aged Welfare, VSWS and Volunteer System, Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy.

The minister, along with local MLAs, Mayor Gangada Sujatha, district collector A Thameem Ansariya, and other officials conducted a review meeting at the Prakasam Bhavan here on Thursday.

Addressing a press meet later, the minister said that the government’s goal is to provide a permanent solution to land disputes while taking strict action against officials found guilty of misconduct.

The minister said these summits were initially planned for August but were delayed due to administrative transfers and floods.

He said that they would focus on issues such as disputed land records, illegal freehold registrations, and assigned land encroachments in the meetings. He said that the government has also introduced a stringent anti-encroachment law to curb illegal activities.

