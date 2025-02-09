Govts which depend on welfare schemes bite dust says N Chandrababu Naidu

Vijayawada : Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu stated that those who do not adhere to a "people-first" policy and fail to create wealth before implementing welfare measures have no place in politics.

Addressing the media following the Delhi Assembly election results, Naidu criticised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, asserting that its biggest mistake was relying solely on welfare schemes without focusing on essential governance. He remarked that the AAP government believed providing free water, electricity, and mohalla clinics would be enough to retain power, but they neglected fundamental civic responsibilities such as ensuring clean drinking water, managing garbage disposal, cleaning the Yamuna River, and controlling air pollution. He described the "Delhi model" as a failed governance model, leading to its rejection by the people.

Naidu further alleged that AAP, after "ruining" Delhi, was now implementing the same flawed strategies in Punjab. He accused AAP of adopting unsustainable shortcuts, harming Punjab—a state historically known for its wheat and rice production and for contributing significantly to the armed forces. He expressed concern over the growing menace of drug abuse in the state.

Drawing parallels between AAP’s governance and the YSR Congress Party's (YSRCP) rule in Andhra Pradesh from 2019 to 2024, Naidu claimed that while Andhra Pradesh voters ousted the YSRCP within five years, Delhi residents endured AAP's governance for a decade. He accused both parties of undermining institutions and governance systems.

Naidu pointed out that, similar to how the previous Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister built a “palace” by destroying Rushikonda in Visakhapatnam, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal constructed a “Sheesh Mahal”—both leaders were voted out before they could move into their luxurious residences. He emphasized that no political leader has the right to misuse public funds for personal extravagance. Naidu asserted that, like YSRCP, AAP had also ignored public aspirations and jeopardised the future of the next generation. He warned that politicians who underestimate voters’ intelligence and take them for granted are “dangerous for the nation.”

The Chief Minister stressed the need for a nationwide debate on the governance of the Congress-led central government and various state governments.

He urged citizens to analyze the performance of different political parties tounderstand the real impact of their votes.

He also emphasised that state governments should not reject central schemes out of arrogance but should utilize them effectively. If financially capable, states should enhance these schemes to maximize benefits for the needy.

Naidu praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, stating that India was on the right path under his governance. He urged everyone to support Modi’s vision of making India a developed nation (Viksit Bharat) by 2047. He expressed his commitment to ensuring that Andhra Pradesh, under a “double-engine government,” transforms into Swarnandhra Pradesh. Additionally, Naidu advocated for the implementation of a “One Nation, One Election” policy, arguing that it would streamline governance and improve political stability.















