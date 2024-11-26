Grievances flood Lokesh’s Praja Darbar

Vijayawada: It was a complaints galore at the Praja Darbar as the minister for education, IT and electronics Nara Lokesh, resumed the programme after a gap of over a month.

People from across the state queued up before the official residence of Lokesh at Undavalli narrating their cup of woes. After a patient hearing of all those who are present, Lokesh assured them that every possible step will be taken to resolve their problems and forwarded the complaints to the departments concerned for necessary action.

In fact, in some of the cases, the IT minister took instant measures and directed the officers of the departments to initiate steps to resolve the matter. Majority of the complaints pertain to the objectionable posts on social media for which Lokesh promised to take steps to permanently solve the issues.

Kamireddy Jayasree from Sriramavaram of Eluru district submitted to Lokesh that her husband, Venkata Narasimha Rao, who was the social media coordinator of the YSRCP had posted various objectionable comments on social media with the support of the then ruling party and is now harassing her as she raised her voice against his deeds.. Lokesh promised to take necessary action after holding a proper inquiry into the whole episode.

Mee Seva operators appealed to the minister to come to their rescue by providing some role in the WhatsApp services for which the minister said that necessary action will be taken after studying the matter.

Bejjam Rama Krishna Rao of Tadepalli urged the minister to provide proper employment opportunities to his children who have completed their higher studies for which he promised to take necessary measures soon.