Gudivada Amarnath briefs on AP Global Summit, says will explain on investment opportunities

Andhra Pradesh Minister Gudivada Amarnath said that the investment opportunities in Andhra Pradesh will be briefed to the world and opined that MoUs will be held regarding investments in 14 sectors at Global Investors summit 2023. Stating that representatives from 25 countries will attend the summit, he said that 14 sectors in the state have been selected and revealed that the investment opportunities in various sectors including IT, agriculture, health, pharma and tourism will be explained.

Minister Amarnath spoke to the media on Tuesday and said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate the summit on March 3. There will be an exhibition related to industries. He stated that the new industrial policy (2023-2028) will be implemented. Claiming that AP is the state with the largest sea coast in the country, Amarnath said that the works related to the development of ports are going on fast pace.



The minister said that it is the first time this government will organise a Global Investment Summit in the state and asserted that resources, infrastructure and facilities available in the state will be explained in the summit. He stated that 8 percent of the country's exports are from AP.