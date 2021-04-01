Gudivada: Gang of fake cops held for extortion, robbery

Gudivada: Gudivada police arrested six-member interstate gang of criminals and recovered gold ornaments, cash, vehicles and ganja from their possession on Thursday. The offenders used to impersonate as policemen and threaten people and rob their valuables. They target the travellers, vehicle drivers on the roads and isolated places and rob their valuables by threatening them to send to the jail alleging that they were transporting ganja and other banned products.

The arrested fake cops are identified as Musunuru Venkanna alias Kotibabu(33) native of Uppal Hyderabad, Musunuru Muralikrishna(38) belongs to Boduppal, Rangareddy district, Musunuru Kasi Viswanath (40) from SeetaNagaram, Tadepalli, Guntur district, Kilari Soma Venkata Durga Ganesh, (41) of Ibrahimpatnam, Krishna district, Epuri Naresh (30)of Ibrahimpatnam, Krishna district and Darapureddy Ramakrishna (30) native of Rollagunta village of Visakhapatnam rural mandal.

Addressing the reporters in Gudivada, Krishna district Superintendent of Police M Ravindranath Babu said that the pseudo police impersonated as policemen from Vigilance department, special party police, ID party police and threaten the passengers on the roads and rob their valuables. They check the documents of the vehicle drivers on the roads and intimidate them stating that they would book cases because they didn't have valid documents, driving license etc and rob their valuables.

The SP said that the inter-state gang would threaten the commuters stating that the drivers were transporting ganja and other banned products. The gang committed offences in Hyderabad, Kodad, Vijayawada, Khammam, Parchuru, Atmakuru and other police stations limit in two Telugu States.

Gudivada Crime police recovered gold articles weighing 250 grams, two cars, four motorcycles, Rs51,000 in cash and 6 kgs ganja. The value of gold articles and vehicles is Rs17 lakh.The SP presented rewards and certificates to the Gudivada police for arresting the gang and recovering the valuables.