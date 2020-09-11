Gudivada TDP complains to police against Kodali Nani, says they had life threat from him

Gudivada Telugu Desam Party leaders have lodged a complaint with the police against Andhra Pradesh Minister Kodali Nani. Leaders along with MLC Bachula Arjunudu handed over a complaint to the II Town police in connection with the attack on former TDP town president Rambabu. Rambabu said that he was in danger of losing his life due to the minister.

He asked the police to take action on the complaint and protect him from the Minister. Arjunudu was outraged at the attacks on those questioning the minister. He said that he would launch a movement if no action taken against the perpetrators within five days.

Former minister Devineni Uma has also lodged a complaint against Minister Kodali Nani with the Tadepalli police in Guntur district. Kodali Nani threatened to hit him with lorries and killed him. Uma alleged that the minister and MLAs Krishna Prasad and Vamsi were threatening him. Uma demanded that immediate action be taken against Kodali Nani. Moreover, two days ago, TDP leaders also lodged a complaint against the minister with the Vijayawada CP. It remains to be seen how Minister Kodali Nani will respond to this.