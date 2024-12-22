Live
- PM Modi Visits Indian Labour Camp And Engages With Diaspora In Kuwait
- Central PSUs record 47 per cent jump in net profit for 2023-24, market cap doubles
- Man In Madhya Pradesh Dies By Suicide, Leaves Video Alleging Harassment
- AAP Likely To Replace Shoaib Iqbal With Son Aaley Muhammad Iqbal For Matia Mahal Seat
- Multi-Storey Building Collapse In Mohali Triggers Massive Rescue Operation
- Anti-Corruption Officers Assaulted By Revenue Clerks In Uttar Pradesh
- Earthquake tremors felt again in Prakasam district
- G Trisha, spinners star as India win inaugural U19 Women’s Asia Cup title
- Security Forces Arrest Two Terrorist Associates In North Kashmir's Sopore
- PM Modi graces Arabian Gulf Cup opening ceremony in Kuwait as 'Guest of Honour'
Just In
Gunfire in Rayachoti Leaves Two Seriously Injured
A shooting incident has sent shockwaves through the Rayachoti mandal of Annamayya district, Andhra Pradesh, as unidentified assailants opened fire on two individuals.
A shooting incident has sent shockwaves through the Rayachoti mandal of Annamayya district, Andhra Pradesh, as unidentified assailants opened fire on two individuals. The attack occurred in Madhavaram, where victims Hanmantu, aged 50, and Ramana, aged 30, sustained serious injuries.
Local authorities were alerted to the situation and promptly arrived at the scene. The injured were quickly transported to Rayachoti Government Hospital for medical treatment.
Initial investigations by the police indicate that both victims were engaged in trading old coins, but further details regarding the motives behind the shooting remain unclear. Law enforcement officials are currently working to gather more information about the incident and to identify the assailants.
As the investigation unfolds, residents and the local community are on high alert, seeking safety in the wake of this violent episode.