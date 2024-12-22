Gunfire in Rayachoti Leaves Two Seriously Injured

A shooting incident has sent shockwaves through the Rayachoti mandal of Annamayya district, Andhra Pradesh, as unidentified assailants opened fire on two individuals. The attack occurred in Madhavaram, where victims Hanmantu, aged 50, and Ramana, aged 30, sustained serious injuries.

Local authorities were alerted to the situation and promptly arrived at the scene. The injured were quickly transported to Rayachoti Government Hospital for medical treatment.

Initial investigations by the police indicate that both victims were engaged in trading old coins, but further details regarding the motives behind the shooting remain unclear. Law enforcement officials are currently working to gather more information about the incident and to identify the assailants.

As the investigation unfolds, residents and the local community are on high alert, seeking safety in the wake of this violent episode.