Guntur: 2,500 cases booked aganist norms violaters

Guntur: Guntur urban SP RN Ammi Reddy conducted special drive to create awareness on the need to wear face masks to check spread of Covid-19 in the backdrop of increasing of Covid-19 cases in the State.

Following orders of the government, he conducted a drive at Gujjanagulla and counselled the bike riders on wearing a mask and explained need to wear it. He further said that those traveling in the autosand city buses should wear the masks.

Stating that the people feel that they had more resistance,he said despite they may be infected with Covid-19without their knowledge. He stressed on need to wear the masks as a precautionary measure.

He sought the cooperation of the people to check spread of Covid-19 in Guntur urban police district.

He further said that they are imposing penalty of Rs100 for not wearing mask and said that during the last two days they have booked 2,500 cases for not wearing the mask and added that they are planning to seize the vehicles of those who travel without masks.He said they will continue the special drive for the next one week.