Guntur: Abhishekam, spl pujas performed to Lord Siva

Guntur: Special pujas were performed to Lord Sri Trikoteswara Swamy on the occasion of auspicious Karthika Somavaram.

The devastanam authorities performed special pujas and Eka Dasa Rudrabhishekams and Bilwarchana from early morning. A large number of devotees thronged the temple and performed pujas seeking the blessings of Sri Trikoteswara Swamy to fulfill their wishes and to solve their problems.

Women lit Karthika deepams on the temple premises. The temple authorities made elaborate arrangements for the convenience of the devotees visiting the temple. The temple premises were colourfully decorated.

Speaker in the Legislative Assembly Tammineni Sitaram along with his spouse visited Sri Trikoteswara Swamy temple atop Kotapkkonda on the occasion of auspicious Karthika Somavaram and performed special pujas to Sri Trikoteawara Swamy.

MLA Dr Gopireddy Sriivasa Reddy, temple executive officer A Ramakoti Reddy welcomed the Tammineni couple with temple honours.

The Speaker performed special pujas in the temple. The Vedic pandits blessed them with Vedic hymns and offered Teerdham and Prasadam.

Similarly, special pujas were performed to Sri Amaralingeswara Swamy temple at Amaravati. The devastanam authorities performed Eka Dasa Rudrabhishekams and Laksha Bilwarchana to the presiding deity Amaralingeswara Swamy.

Devastanam set up separate queue lines for the convenience of the devotees visiting the temple. Women lit the lamps In the temple.

Special pujas were performed at Bhramaramba Sametha Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Pedakakani. The Devastanam authorities performed special pujas. A large number of devotees visited the temple and performed pujas seeking blessings of Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy .

Special pujas and abhishekams were performed at Daida, Guttikonda, and other Siva temples across the district.

The APSRTC operated special buses for the convenience of devotees to all Saiva Kshetras.