Guntur Acharya Nagarjuna University students take out rally hailing CM's 3 capitals Bill

Guntur: Acharya Nagarjuna University students on Tuesday took out a procession in the university thanking Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for taking steps to develop three regions in the state equally and for three capitals in three regions.

Holding placards, they took out a procession from varsity administrative office to University gate and raised slogans in favour of Jagan Mohan Reddy.



ANU Vice-Chancellor Prof P Rajasekhar and district YSRCP students' union president P Chaitanya participated in the procession.