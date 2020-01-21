Guntur Acharya Nagarjuna University students take out rally hailing CM's 3 capitals Bill
Highlights
Acharya Nagarjuna University students on Tuesday took out a procession in the university thanking Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for taking...
Guntur: Acharya Nagarjuna University students on Tuesday took out a procession in the university thanking Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for taking steps to develop three regions in the state equally and for three capitals in three regions.
Holding placards, they took out a procession from varsity administrative office to University gate and raised slogans in favour of Jagan Mohan Reddy.
ANU Vice-Chancellor Prof P Rajasekhar and district YSRCP students' union president P Chaitanya participated in the procession.
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...