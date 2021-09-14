Guntur: Ayush in school lessons will boost health consciousness among kids

Guntur: The Union government is studying the integration of Ayush in the school curriculum so that the school students can get basic knowledge on the traditional medical systems such as Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha and Naturopathy.

With that purpose, the Central government as part of the New Education Policy is planning to incorporate the traditional medical system in the school level courses.

The teaching fraternity is welcoming the decision of the government and felt it would be very useful for the students to get basic knowledge on traditional medical systems and help them to choose career in Ayush.

Hindu College of Pharmacy honorary Chairman Dr Mannava Radha Krishna Murthy felt there is a need to introduce lessons on Ayush traditional medical systems in school education to create awareness among the students on the alternative medical system in the country. He welcomed the proposal of the Central government to introduce ancient medicine system in the curriculum to bring past glory. He suggested to introduce lessons on the Unani, Ayurveda, Homeopathy and Yoga. He felt that if this proposal changed into reality, students will get awareness on the ancient medicines. He urged the Central government to introduce lessons on the ancient medicine immediately.

MTF State president S Rama Krishna said, "If the Central government introduces lessons on traditional medical system of Ayurveda, Homeopathy, Unani,Yoga and Naturopathy at high school level, the students will get basic knowledge on seasonal diseases and precautionary measures to be taken to check spread of such ailments." He felt that the students can take steps to avoid infections and viral fevers. He said at present most families spend 25 per cent of their earnings on health and medicare. He welcomed the decision of the Union government to integrate Ayush subject in the school curriculum.

Andhra Pradesh SC,ST Teachers Association president Samala Simhachalam said that the Central government'move will be beneficial to the students. He felt it is incorrect to depend only on allopathic medicine for all diseases and problems. He is of the view that Indian traditional systems such as Ayurveda, Yoga,Unani, Homeopathy and Naturopathy are gradually vanishing due to gradual decreasing demand among the students pursuing higher education and professional courses.