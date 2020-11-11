Guntur Collector Samuel Anand Kumar urges educational institutions to adhere to Covid guidelines

Guntur: District collector I Samuel Anand Kumar directed the managements of educational institutions to follow Covid-19 guidelines issued by the government.

He conducted a meeting with the managements of postgraduate, degree, intermediate, engineering, polytechnic, ITI, dental and medical colleges at collectorate in Guntur city on Tuesday.

Speaking on this occasion, he directed them to create awareness among the students to wear masks properly and conduct campaign Mask Kavacham at educational institutions gates. He instructed them to conduct thermal screening to the students and the staff. He stressed on the need to sanitize the rooms regularly in the education institutions as a precautionary measure. He directed to clean toilets with sodium hypochlorite and take steps to maintain physical distance in the schools and colleges. He also suggested to conduct random Covid-19 tests to the students.

He further said that special teams will inspect steps taken by the education institutions to check spread of Covid-19.