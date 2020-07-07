Guntur: Control rooms will be set up in containment zones: GMC chief Challa Anuradha

Guntur: GMC Commissioner Challa Anuradha said norms will be in force in the Covid-19 containment zones.



She said they will set up control rooms in the city where more than 15 Covid-19 cases were reported. She urged the people residing in the containment zones not to come out without any work and advised to wear masks and maintain social distance.

She instructed the officials to set up barricades in the containment zones in the city at the earliest. She instructed them to improve sanitation in the containment zones. She urged the traders who can supply essential commodities and vegetables to people and asked them to give their details to the officials. She directed the officials to spray disinfectant in the areas where Covid-19 cases reported. She instructed the officials to take steps to identify primary and secondary contacts in the areas where Covid-19 cases were reported.

GMC additional commissioner K Bhagya Lakshmi, superintendent engineer Ravi Krishna Raju were among those present.