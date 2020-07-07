Guntur: Covid-19 tests conducted for Collectorate employees

Guntur: Government hospital doctors in Guntur city on Tuesday conducted Covid-19 tests on the employees working in the collectorate in the backdrop of increase of the cases in Guntur city.

About one thousand cases were reported in Guntur city. Most of the cases were related to infection from Delhi returnees and lorry drivers transporting vegetables from Coimbatore to Guntur city.

After relaxing the lockdown, political leaders, people are not maintaining social distance. As a result the cases were on the rise in Guntur city. If the same situation continue, the cases will increase in the days to come.