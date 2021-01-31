Guntur: Government primary schools set to reopen today

Guntur: The School Education Department has made all the arrangements to start classes for the students studying from Class 1 to 5 from Monday.

Following the orders of the government, the school headmasters have already sanitized the classrooms and school premises in the backdrop of outbreak of Covid-19.

They have taken steps to implement the social distance in the schools. Reopening of primary schools was delayed due to Covid-19 during this academic year. The government has already opened the high schools. It may be mentioned that the government has distributed Jagananna Vidya kits and financial assistance under Amma Vodi scheme.

Speaking to 'The Hans India', District Education Officer R S Ganga Bhavani said, "We will allow students on school premises after conducting thermal screening. We will maintain social distance in the schools and orders were issued to follow Covid-19 protocol."