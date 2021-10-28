Guntur: Loans worth Rs 56 crore disbursed under various schemes

Guntur: Lead bank convenor and Union Bank of India deputy general manager A Ravikumar said that banks are liberally sanctioning loans to small and medium scale industries and other businesses.

He addressed a meeting held at Indian Tobacco Association Hall here on Wednesday on the occasion of distribution of Rs 56 crore loans under Mudra, PMFME, PMEGP schemes to small and medium scale industries.

Speaking on this occasion, he said the bank is sanctioning loans to the self-employment schemes. He urged the industrialists to repay the loans within the stipulated time, to sanction loans to the some more beneficiaries.

The bank assistant general manager Ganesh presided over the meeting.

The bank assistant general managers Tilak, Edara Ram Babu, other officials were present.