Guntur Municipal Corporation to conduct Spandana programme today

Guntur: The Guntur Municipal Corporation will conduct Spandana at GMC office and receive petitions from the public on Monday. The programme will be conducted from 10 am to 1 pm.

The people may submit their petitions relating to their grievances, which were not solved at village secretariat level. GMC Commissioner Kirthi Chekuri will directly receive the petitions and solve the problems.

Spandana programme will be conducted daily from 3 pm to 5 pm at all the ward secretariats in Guntur city. Kirthi Chekuri urged the people to submit their petitions in the Spandana programme and solve their problems.