Guntur: Officials told to concentrate on city outskirts areas

Guntur: Guntur Municipal Commissioner Puli Srinivasulu instructed the officials to concentrate on the city outskirts areas and take steps to improve...

Guntur: Guntur Municipal Commissioner Puli Srinivasulu instructed the officials to concentrate on the city outskirts areas and take steps to improve infrastructure. He instructed the officials to give respect to the petitioners who come to the GMC office for submitting the petitions.

Following the request of Nallapadu Srinivasa Colony residents, he visited Srinivasa Colony, Nallacheruvu, Etukuru Road, Compost Yard and inspected Brodipet Muster point on Tuesday.

Puli Srinivasulu said that since there is no proper drainage system at Srinivasa Colony the residents are facing a lot of problems and asked the officials to prepare plans.

He also instructed the officials to remove the encroachments on the drains immediately and to send the proposals for the development of Nallacheruvu. GMC superintendent engineer Naga Malleswara Rao, CMOH Dr Armutham, MHO Ravi Babu accompanied him.

