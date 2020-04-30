Guntur: Practise social distance, people told

Guntur: District Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar said complete lockdown will continue in Narasaraopet town till May 3. He went to Narasaraopet along with special officer for Covid -19 for Guntur district B Rajasekhar on Thursday and reviewed the situation.

Speaking on the occasion, he said officials will distribute ration and urged people to maintain social distance in queue lines. He requested the people to stay at home and observe lockdown. The police department is using drones in Narasaraopet to know situation.