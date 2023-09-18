Guntur: Raithanna milk stands for quality

Guntur: Raithanna Milk Dairy, which provides finest quality dairy products made with pure buffalo milk, gained customer trust within a short time, says its Managing Director Kamma Nageswar Rao. The aim is not only providing dairy products to customers but also to empower local farmers. Located in lush green settings of rural Guntur, Raithanna Milk Dairy is a shining example of community-based dairy farming. The MD said that this dairy is not just a producer of milk, but also a source of livelihood for local farmers and a beacon of quality in the world of dairy products.

Nageswar Rao said that instead of relying on large-scale industrial farming, the dairy sources its milk from nearby smallholder farmers. This approach not only ensures a steady supply of fresh milk but also bolsters the local economy by providing income opportunities to the farming community. Farmers, who supply milk to Raithanna, are given fair price, and they receive training and support in adopting sustainable and organic farming practices. This not only enhances milk quality but also promotes environmental responsibility, Rao said.

The dairy has state-of-the-art modern processing facilities to ensure that the milk is pasteurised, homogenised and packaged hygienically. This commitment to quality is reflected in the purity and freshness of Raithanna’s milk, which has earned it a loyal customer base, he said.