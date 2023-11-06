Live
- PL Stock Report: Gujarat Fluorochemicals (FLUOROCH IN) - Q2FY24 Result Update – Challenges across segments - Downgrade to 'Reduce'
- Puvvada elated over response to ‘Sabha’
- Tribals will prosper in Congress rule only says N Padmavathi Reddy
- National Saxophone Day
- RTC goes out of control, rams into platform at Vijayawada bus station, three killed
- Counter trend swing may continue
- Spandana at GMC today
- Vijayawada: People told not to ignore heart failure symptoms
- FPI sell-off at Rs 3,400 cr in just 3 sessions
- Fresh Put OI build-up at ATM strikes suggests limited downside
Guntur: Remove names of deceased from draft voter list
Guntur: TDP Guntur East Assembly Constituency in-charge Naseer Ahmed on Sunday visited the polling stations at Andhra Muslims College, Sangadigunta,...
Guntur: TDP Guntur East Assembly Constituency in-charge Naseer Ahmed on Sunday visited the polling stations at Andhra Muslims College, Sangadigunta, and examined the draft voters’ list verification process. He said that names of deceased voters are not deleted from the list.
He urged the TDP leaders to verify the voters list in all the polling booths. If they found any irregularities, they should take it up with the officials in the next two or three days. TDP leaders Mallempudi Srinu, Mohammed Hafeez, Putta Durga Prasad, Hussin, Suri Srinu, Puttaganti Venkateswarulu and Srinu Naik were present.
