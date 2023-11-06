  • Menu
Guntur: Remove names of deceased from draft voter list

TDP Guntur East Assembly Constituency in-charge Naseer Ahmed
Highlights

Guntur: TDP Guntur East Assembly Constituency in-charge Naseer Ahmed on Sunday visited the polling stations at Andhra Muslims College, Sangadigunta, and examined the draft voters’ list verification process. He said that names of deceased voters are not deleted from the list.

He urged the TDP leaders to verify the voters list in all the polling booths. If they found any irregularities, they should take it up with the officials in the next two or three days. TDP leaders Mallempudi Srinu, Mohammed Hafeez, Putta Durga Prasad, Hussin, Suri Srinu, Puttaganti Venkateswarulu and Srinu Naik were present.

