Guntur reports 485 fresh corona cases

Guntur: As many as 485 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported in Guntur district on Sunday, of which 202 cases registered in Guntur city.

With this the total number of cases in the district jumped to 4,898. So far, 2,570 patients have been discharged from hospitals and 49 patients died.

District collector I Samuel Anand Kumar informed that 75 per cent of Covid-19 symptoms will be sent to home quarantine.