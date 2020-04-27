Guntur: Restrict movement of people in Red Zone areas

Guntur: Adviser to the state government on Public Health Dr Kamal Raj directed the officials to completely restrict the movement of people in the red zone areas. He visited Etukuru Road, Chakaligunta and Anandapet containment zones in Guntur city along Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar, joint collector A S Dinesh Kumar and GMC commissioner Challa Anuradha on Sunday.

Speaking on this occasion, he directed the officials to give door delivery of essential commodities to residents in red zone areas and conduct survey to identify the persons suffering with the symptoms of the Covid-19 in the containment areas.

He stressed on the need to conduct campaign to check spread of coronavirus. He urged the residents of containment areas to stay in the houses and observe lockdown. As many as three new Coronavirus positive cases reported in city on Sunday raising the total number of cases to 214.