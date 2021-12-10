Guntur: Rising demand sends chilli price soaring

Guntur: Prices of all the varieties of red chilli have steadily been moving up for the last ten days due to increase in demand in the domestic and international markets.

Due to the damage of chilli crop in the recent heavy rains and pest attack during the season, the farmers got low yield and inferior quality crop.

Farmers in some areas are removing the chilli gardens due to pest attack and damage of crop due to heavy rains. The exporters are getting orders from Thailand, Singapore and Indonesia and other countries for red chilli. When the traders got export orders, they are offering better prices for quality chilli and special varieties.

As a result, almost all varieties of red chilli price increased by Rs.2,000 to Rs3,000 per quintal during the last ten days. If the same situation continues, the chilli price is expected to touch Rs.20,000 per quintal in the days to come.

Teja variety which was sold at Rs 14,000 per quintal, is now selling at Rs 17,000; the price of Badigi variety jumped from Rs 15,000 per quintal to Rs 18,000 per quintal and Devanuru Deluxe variety of red chilli price touched Rs 16,000 from Rs 14,000 during the last ten days.

According to official sources, due to heavy rains chilli crop was damaged. About six lakh bags of red chilli stock is available in the cold storage units in the State.

Agriculture marketing department official P Bhaskara Reddy said, "If the same situation continues, demand for quality chillis will increase in the days to come."