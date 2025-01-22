Guntur: Road widening ahead of flyover construction

Guntur: The Guntur Municipal Corporation is preparing to begin construction of a flyover at Sankar Vilas Centre shortly. As part of this, the GMC will also undertake road widening efforts. GMC is taking all the precautionary measures to solve the traffic problem, if flyover work is started.

The GMC commissioner Puli Srinivasulu on Tuesday conducted a joint meeting with MLAs Md Naseer Ahmed, Galla Madhavi, railway officials, GMC officials and traffic police and discussed the steps to be taken to solve the traffic problem.

He directed the railway officials to set up another way at Mudu Vanthenalu Road and widen the road for the smooth flow of the traffic and asked the GMC Town Planning officials to remove the encroachments from Sankar Vilas flyover to Inner Ring Road Junction.

MLA Galla Madhavi urged the railway officials to examine the possibility of allowing the traffic at the Brodipet 14th road, till the completion of the Sankar Vilas flyover.

MLA Naseer Ahmed suggested the authorities widen Arundalpet first line and Brodipet first line for the smooth flow of the traffic.