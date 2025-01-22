Live
- ACT Fibernet introduces revolutionary ACT SmartWi-Fi ® powered by AI
- Telangana Secures Rs 10,000 Crore AI Data Center Investment at Davos
- Priyanka Chopra’s Temple Visit Look: Ethereal in a Turquoise Blue Kurta Set
- Rajasthani Film ‘Bharkhama’ Shines at JIFF: Honoured with Special Jury Mention Award
- National Girl Child Day 2025: Date, Importance, and How to Celebrate
- KTR Visits Former Minister Padma Rao's Residence
- YS Jagan expresses condolences over fatal road accident in Karnataka
- "Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection: Film Struggles to Reach Rs. 1300 Crore Milestone"
- DMK MP Kathir Anand appears before ED following raids at his engineering college
- IND vs ENG 1st T20I Match: Squad, Date, Live Streaming, and Key Players to Watch
Just In
Guntur: Road widening ahead of flyover construction
Guntur: The Guntur Municipal Corporation is preparing to begin construction of a flyover at Sankar Vilas Centre shortly. As part of this, the GMC will...
Guntur: The Guntur Municipal Corporation is preparing to begin construction of a flyover at Sankar Vilas Centre shortly. As part of this, the GMC will also undertake road widening efforts. GMC is taking all the precautionary measures to solve the traffic problem, if flyover work is started.
The GMC commissioner Puli Srinivasulu on Tuesday conducted a joint meeting with MLAs Md Naseer Ahmed, Galla Madhavi, railway officials, GMC officials and traffic police and discussed the steps to be taken to solve the traffic problem.
He directed the railway officials to set up another way at Mudu Vanthenalu Road and widen the road for the smooth flow of the traffic and asked the GMC Town Planning officials to remove the encroachments from Sankar Vilas flyover to Inner Ring Road Junction.
MLA Galla Madhavi urged the railway officials to examine the possibility of allowing the traffic at the Brodipet 14th road, till the completion of the Sankar Vilas flyover.
MLA Naseer Ahmed suggested the authorities widen Arundalpet first line and Brodipet first line for the smooth flow of the traffic.