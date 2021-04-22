Guntur: Roll up your sleeves for second dose of vaccination jab

Guntur: District Collector Vivek Yadav inaugurated 100-bed facility at Covid Paediatric Care Centre established at TIDCO complex, Adavi Takkellapadu in Guntur city on Wednesday.

He said that treatment will be given to children from 5 to 15 years of age group at the Paediatric Covid Care Centre in the backdrop of galloping Covid19 cases. Later, he visited the nearest Covid-19 Triage and examined the facilities available there.

Joint Collector P Prasanti, Muinicipal Commissioner Challa Anuradha, DMHO Dr J Yasmin, district industries centre general manager Patel were present.

Joint Collector P Prasanti informed that the media that that the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine would be administered from Thursday to those who had taken the first dose in Guntur district. She said the second dose would be administered at 120 centres in the district. The district administration made all arrangements at the centres to administer the second dose. She made it clear that the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine would be administered at Primary Health Centres, Area Hospitals and Urban Health Centres and at the GGH in Guntur city.

She urged the people who had taken first dose to take second dose and avail the opportunity provided by the district administration.