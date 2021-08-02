Guntur: Section 144 imposed at Nagarjunasagar Project

Guntur: Gurazala Revenue Divisional Officer J Pardha Saradhi on Sunday imposed Section-144 of IPC at Nagarjunasagar Dam in Guntur district in the backdrop of increase of heavy inflows into the reservoir and heavy discharge of floodwater to the downstream.

Increase of Covid-19 cases also one of the reason for imposing restrictions on the visit of tourists at Nagarjunasagar Project. Generally, when the heavy inflows are discharged, tourists visit Nagarjuanasagar Project to see the beauty of the project. He alerted the people residing at low-lying areas and instructed the fishermen not to go into the river for fishing.

He alerted the tahsildars of Macherla, Rentachintala, Gurazala and Dachepalle mandals on the issue. He said 48 families residing at low-lying areas at Ramapuram village have been shifted to the relocation camp set up at government school. Residents have already evacuated Bodhanam, Vellampalli and Ketavaram villages. He said they have taken all the precautionary measures to face flood threat.