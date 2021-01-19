Guntur: YSRCP govt encouraging attacks on temples says BJP

Guntur: Rajya Sabha member G V L Narasimha Rao said that attacks on temples are being carried out with the indirect support of YSRCP government and help.

Addressing a media conference at BJP office in Guntur city on Monday, the BJP MP said that leniency of the government in taking action against the accused led to attacks on the temples and added that the YSRCP government failed to check attacks on the temples during the last one- year.

He alleged that the government registered the case against Pastor Praveen Chakravarthy who encouraged conversions under the weak sections. The government was extending assistance to pilgrims those who visit Jerusalem, why not extending similar support to those who visit Varanasi, he questioned.

He said, the government is giving salaries to the priests from the hundi collections in the temples, while the government has allotted funds in the budget and paying salaries to the pastors.

Narasimha Rao found fault with the police for arresting the BJP leader in Sattenapalli without intimation to his family members. He said that they will conduct yatra from Kapila Teerdham to Rama Teertham very soon on behalf of BJP, if the State government will try to stop the yatra, it would have to face serious consequences.

He said he had already written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah apprising the situation in the State. Tobacco Board chairman Yadlapati Raghunath Babu, BJP district president P Rama Krishna were present.