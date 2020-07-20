Guntur: YSRCP Tenali MLA Annabathuni Sivakumar tested positive for Covid-19

Guntur: Another YSRCP Tenali MLA Annabathuni Sivakumar tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday and went to self-quarantine. In a video message released to media, the MLA informed that doctors conducted Covid-19 tests on him twice. When he got cold third time, he said Covid-19 test was conducted on him.

He urged people, party leaders and activists not to worry over his health condition and they can contact him in case of emergency over phone. "I would be within the reach of people in the constituency and urged people to stay in houses, wear masks and maintain social distance to check spread of Covid-19," he said.

He is the second MLA in the district infected with Covid-19 after Ponnur MLA Kilari Rosaiah. District collector I Samuel Anand Kumar is also tested positive for Covid-19.

Resident Medical Officer in Tenali Government General Hospital died of Covid-19 and 4 doctors in the city were infected with Covid-19. Gurazala MLA Kasu Mahesh Reddy's car driver was also infected with Covid-19.

A joint director rank officer in the Women and Child Welfare Department in the city and 32 other staff were tested positive for virus.