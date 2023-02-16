GVL Narasimha Rao responds on Kanna's resignation, denies allegations on Somu Veerraju

BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao responded to Kanna Lakshminarayana's comments. He said that BJP has given suitable position to Kanna and opined that his comments on Somu Veerraju were incorrect. He said that Kanna's comments were made with political malice and said that Somu Veerraju is working on the orders of high command.



Meanwhile, it is known that senior BJP leader and former state president of the party Kanna Lakshmi Narayana said goodbye to BJP. Before announcing his resignation in a media conference, he criticised Somu Veerraju.



He said that the developments in the state BJP are confusing and that the conditions of the party have changed after Somu Veerraju became the president. Kanna said that he is resigning from the party because of Somu Veeraju's attitude. Lakshminarayana also indirectly criticized GVL saying that some people are trying to become an overnight leader.