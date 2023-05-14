GVL Narasimha Rao says BJP high command will decide on alliances in AP

BJP Rajya Sabha MP GVL Narasimha Rao said that the matter of Pawan Kalyan's alliance with TDP has been brought to the attention of the leadership.



He said that their high command will take the final decision on the alliance. He said that at present BJP and Janasena are in alliance.

GVL Narasimha Rao said that will analyse BJP's defeat in Karnataka. He said that the results of the assembly elections will not carry to the Lok Sabha elections. He said that the results in one state will not show the effect in another state.