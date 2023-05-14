Live
- Bonda Uma lashes out at AP govt. over cases against Chandrababu Naidu
- Industrialist Anand Mahindra Remembers His Mom On Mother's Day
- Mother’s Day Special: Chiranjeevi And Naga Babu Shower Love On Their Mother With Beautiful Posts
- KOKO First Glimpse: What If Technology Over Powers Human Intellect?
- Govt attach Chandrababu Naidu residing guest house today
- Six dead and five injured after a private bus collides with an auto in Kakinada
- Congress To Hold Meeting Today To Decide The Next Chief Minister In Karnataka
- All set for AP EAPCET 2023 examinations from tomorrow, officials make arrangements
- Happy Mother’s Day: 7 Best Lullaby Songs That Reminisce Us The Beautiful Memories Of Our Childhood
- VT 13 Team Wishes Manushi Chhillar On The Occasion Of Her Birthday
GVL Narasimha Rao says BJP high command will decide on alliances in AP
Highlights
BJP Rajya Sabha MP GVL Narasimha Rao said that the matter of Pawan Kalyan's alliance with TDP has been brought to the attention of the leadership.
BJP Rajya Sabha MP GVL Narasimha Rao said that the matter of Pawan Kalyan's alliance with TDP has been brought to the attention of the leadership.
He said that their high command will take the final decision on the alliance. He said that at present BJP and Janasena are in alliance.
GVL Narasimha Rao said that will analyse BJP's defeat in Karnataka. He said that the results of the assembly elections will not carry to the Lok Sabha elections. He said that the results in one state will not show the effect in another state.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS