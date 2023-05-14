  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

GVL Narasimha Rao says BJP high command will decide on alliances in AP

MP GVL Narasimha Rao
x

MP GVL Narasimha Rao

Highlights

BJP Rajya Sabha MP GVL Narasimha Rao said that the matter of Pawan Kalyan's alliance with TDP has been brought to the attention of the leadership.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP GVL Narasimha Rao said that the matter of Pawan Kalyan's alliance with TDP has been brought to the attention of the leadership.

He said that their high command will take the final decision on the alliance. He said that at present BJP and Janasena are in alliance.

GVL Narasimha Rao said that will analyse BJP's defeat in Karnataka. He said that the results of the assembly elections will not carry to the Lok Sabha elections. He said that the results in one state will not show the effect in another state.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X