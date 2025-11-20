GVMC chief urges revenue officials to focus on tax collection

Visakhapatnam: Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner Ketan Garg instructed revenue officials to focus on the collection of property tax and vacant land tax and expedite the exercise of collecting them.

Holding a review meeting here on Wednesday, along with Additional Commissioner DV Ramana Murthy, deputy commissioner (Revenue) S Srinivasa Rao, zonal commissioners, and revenue officers, the Commissioner mentioned that with only four months left for the financial year to end, special attention should be paid to collecting property taxes, pending arrears and water charges.

He pointed out that tax collection in some zones is comparatively low and instructed the officials to focus on these areas and collect both current dues and arrears effectively.

Ketan Garg directed the newly appointed revenue officials to work with dedication and maintain integrity and underlined that corruption will not be tolerated. He also emphasised that complete information about both government and private properties must be maintained for accurate tax collection.

The Commissioner instructed revenue inspectors to take up daily reviews with ward secretaries, visit households in each secretariat jurisdiction and ensure the collection of property and vacant land taxes.

Additional bill payment counters are being arranged to collect the tax payments, he informed.

Revenue officers were instructed to coordinate with water supply assistant engineers and amenity secretaries in all 98 wards for the exercise.

GVMC-owned properties such as shops and function halls rents should be collected three months in advance, the Commissioner added.

Additional Commissioner DV Ramana Murthy stated the GVMC Commissioner selected efficient officials and appointed them as revenue officers, and they should strengthen GVMC’s revenue collection system.

Later, zonal commissioners felicitated Commissioner Ketan Garg and congratulated him on the successful conduct of the CII Partnership Summit.