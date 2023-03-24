Hackathon brings out innate talent in students

Hackathon competitions are bringing out the innate talent among engineering students, said SRKR Engineering College Principal Dr M Jagapati Raju. He distributed prizes to the winners of 24-hour Hackathon competitions 'Prajvalan' organised by the Computer Engineering department of the college here on Friday. Computer Science Head of department Dr V Chandrasekhar presided over the meeting.





Dr Jagapati Raju said that Smart India Hackathon programme was the brainchild of Prime Minister Narendra Modi five years ago that helped a number of young intellectuals to come up across the country. As many as 45 teams of students from various engineering colleges across the State participated in the Hackathon. The team of students comprising N Sai, Dinesh Bodapati, Desamsetti Aravind, Lokesh, Satya and Anji Babu Javvadi of Vishnu Institute of Engineering from Bhimavaram secured first place, which included a cash award of Rs 15,000.





The second place was bagged by the students' team of SRKR Engineering College including Sanju, K Anusha, Pudi Chaitanya, Srujana, V Sai and Sivamani with a cash award of Rs 10,000. The third place was also bagged by SRKR Engineering college students Kopparti Bhaskara Sai Rama, Sri Sai Nagasatya, Mantena Sangita, Marri Balal Satish Gopi and Anjan Kumar, who were given Rs 5,000 cash award. College vice-president SV Ranga Raju, Technology Centre head M Gopalakrishna Murthy, Dr Sirisha, Dr Mahesh and others participated in the programme.











