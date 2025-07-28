Handing over of sanitation works to contractors strongly opposed

Nellore: The workers of Nellore Municipal Corporation on Sunday took part in a rally under the aegis of the Andhra Pradesh Workers and Employees Union (APW&EU) protesting against handing over of sanitary works in the 9th division to contractors.

The rally was taken out from Jyotirao Phule statue to CPM office located at Balaji Nagar centre in the city.

On the occasion, the protesters raised slogans against the TDP-led coalition government for handing over the works in Nellore Municipal Corporation to private persons. Speaking on the occasion, APW&EU honorary president K Srinivasulu said that during the YSRCP regime, workers discharged duties under outsourcing concept and under the banner of Andhra Pradesh Corporation For Outsourced Services (APCOS) receiving the salaries directly from the government exchequer.

He alleged that after the coalition government came to power in 2024 elections, government brought the workers under private system by abolishing the APCOS only due to political reasons.

He criticised Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development Ponguru Narayana for introducing the system of handing over the works to private persons.

He said that such a system will lead to workers losing their rights as they would become slaves to the private contractors.

He warned of intensifying the stir at the State-level if the government fails to rollback such a system.