Handloom cluster will be set up in Somandepalle mandal soon

Penukonda/Somandepalle (Sri Sathya Sai district): The State government has accomplished in just eight months what the previous administration failed to do in five years, claimed BC Welfare, Handlooms & Textiles Minister S Savitha. On Sunday, she inaugurated development projects including CC roads and drainage works in multiple localities, worth Rs 1.5 crore in Somandepalle.

The Minister stated, “Our government is committed to rural development and implementing ‘Super Six’ schemes one by one. Free sand supply and Anna Canteens were already launched and soon, ‘Thalliki Vandanam’ and ‘Annadata Sukhibhava’ schemes will be rolled out.” She also announced that a few more development projects worth Rs 50 lakh would be initiated in Somandepalle soon.

Minister Savitha has inaugurated CC roads and drainage works in Snehalatha Nagar worth Rs 30 lakh; in Dwaraka Nagar worth Rs 29 lakh; in Saptagiri and Sai Nagar Colony worth Rs 40 lakh; in Geetha Nagar worth Rs 20 lakh; and in Nalgondarayunipalli worth Rs 20 lakh.

Meanwhile, handloom weavers, power loom owners, and master weavers in Snehalatha Nagar, Somandepalle have performed milk bath to the portrait of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, as a token of appreciation for fulfilling electoral promises.

The gesture came after the government issued a GO granting 200 units of free electricity to handloom weavers and 500 units to power loom operators, fulfilling the promise given by Minister N Lokesh during Yuvagalam Padayatra.

Minister Savitha, who attended the event, announced that a dedicated handloom cluster will be established in Somandepalle mandal soon to support weaver community.