Handloom Expo at Shilparamam draws crowds, boosts weavers’ sales

Tirupati: The‘Hathkargha Mela’ (State Handloom Expo) being held at Shilparamam in Tirupati has been receiving a good response from visitors, offering a direct marketing platform for weavers from across the country to sell their products without the involvement of middlemen.

Organised after a gap of nearly one year, the expo has attracted not only local residents but also pilgrims visiting Tirumala, many of whom are spending their leisure time exploring the stalls. The 14-day event, organised by the Shilparamam Society, began on February 22 and will remain open to the public daily from 11 am to 9 pm until March 7.A total of 65 stalls have been set up by weavers representing various states including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir, Bihar, Delhi and Jharkhand.

Speaking to The Hans India, Shilparamam Administrative Officer (Programmes) K Khadarvalli said the objective of the expo is to propagate, promote and preserve the rich traditions of handloom, handicrafts and rural cultural heritage of Andhra Pradesh and the country.

The expo witnessed heavy footfall on Sunday evening, with women visitors showing keen interest in a wide range of handloom sarees such as Pochampalli, Venkatagiri, Gadwal, handloom pattu, Jamdani and Mangalagiri varieties.

Apart from sarees, dress materials, khadi garments, shirting fabrics, bedsheets, pottery items and handicrafts are also available, making the exhibition a one-stop destination for buyers.

Imitation jewellery stalls displaying various designs have also been attracting women visitors.

The Narsapur crochet lace stall is drawing attention with products such as children’s dresses, long middies, divan sets and bedsheets. A shopkeeper expressed happiness over the encouraging response from customers.

Visitors said they were satisfied with the wide range of collections, while nearly 70 per cent of the stalls have reported good sales so far. The Administrative Officer noted that sales have been encouraging for the weavers and appealed to the public to visit the expo and support artisans by purchasing quality products directly from them.