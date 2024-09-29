Handloom expos to be held across AP

Vijayawada : Handloom exhibitions and Handloom bazaars will be conducted throughout the state to provide economic benefit to the handloom workers, said minister for handloom and textiles, backward classes and economically weaker sections welfare S Savita.

After inaugurating Handloom Bazaar at the PVP Square Mall here on Saturday, the minister told the media that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has been giving top priority for the development of handloom workers. She praised the Crafts Council of Andhra Pradesh for creating new designs in the handloom dresses keeping in view the latest trends.

Special training is being given to the handloom workers to use natural colours in the making of handloom dresses. The government was striving to provide better marketing facilities for handloom material.

The minister appealed to the people to use handloom dresses at least once a week to support the handloom workers.

While going through the various stalls with material brought not only from Andhra Pradesh but also from Bengaluru, Chennai, Bikaner and other places across the handloom bazaar, the minister purchased a sari. Commissioner of handlooms and textiles Rekha Rani also purchased another saree.

Andhra Pradesh Crafts Council members Ranjana, Sujata, Rashmi and others participated.

