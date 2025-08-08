Live
- OpenAI Unveils ChatGPT 5: ‘Like Talking to an Expert Who Knows Everything,’ Says Sam Altman
- Minor gang-raped in Kanpur, juvenile among two arrested
- Gold rates in Delhi surges today, check the rates on 08 August, 2025
- Har, Israel to work jointly on using modern tech: Saini
- Trump’s Tariff Move on India Disrupts Modi’s Russian Oil Strategy
- UP cops bust extortion racket in Kanpur; arrest lawyer, aide
- Have not slept in 7 days: Locals seek relocation amid anti-terror operation in Kulgam
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today surges, check the rates on 08 August, 2025
- Eyewitnesses who saw disaster happening in Dharali in shock
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today surges, check the rates on 08 August, 2025
Handloom societies get chance to sell products at PGRS
- Prakasam district joint collector Gopala Krishna participates as the chief guest in the National Handloom Day celebrations
- Assures prompt action to clear pending dues from APCOB to handloom societies
Ongole: Prakasam district joint collector R Gopala Krishna stressed that supporting handloom products is everyone’s responsibility.
He participated as the chief guest in the National Handloom Day celebrations at the Collectorate here on Thursday. Speaking at the event attended by handloom workers, he highlighted the crucial role of handloom products in the freedom movement. He emphasised the collective responsibility to preserve the handloom sector, which has withstood the test of time. He announced government initiatives to support the historically significant handloom industry through electricity subsidies, GST concessions, and financial assistance to weaver families. He assured prompt action to clear pending dues from APCOB to handloom societies. The JC announced that the administration will provide opportunities for societies to sell handloom products during Monday grievance sessions at the Collector’s office. He appealed to the public to support handloom products as another freedom movement.
District Lead Bank Manager Ramesh announced expedited approval of Mudra loans for weavers. He announced that under the Mudra scheme, 217 applications were received in 2024-25, with 27 beneficiaries sanctioned loans worth Rs 26 lakh. Twenty individual work sheds valued at Rs 1.2 lakh each were approved under the Comprehensive Handloom Cluster Development Scheme. Assistant Director of Handlooms Raghunandan revealed that 1,762 handloom workers over 50 years receive a monthly NTR pension of Rs 4,000 in the district.
The joint collector and the officials honoured handloom workers during the ceremony, which was preceded by a rally from Prakasam Bhavan to the Ambedkar statue.