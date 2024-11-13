Handloom weavers upset over budget allocations

Chirala: The handloom weaving community has expressed significant concerns about the NDA coalition government’s budget presented in the Assembly. Leaders are disappointed that the government has not allocated enough funds to meet promises made by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu.

Founder president of Rashtra Chenetha Jana Samakhya Macherla Mohan Rao, along with other leaders said that while the previous government provided Rs 24,000 annually to weavers under the YSR Nethanna Nestham scheme, many voted for the NDA parties expecting better support.

However, the 2024-25 Budget under Naidu excludes key initiatives, such as yarn subsidies and a 20% rebate on handloom purchases.

The budget allocates only 0.066% (Rs 193.19 crore) of the total Rs 2, 94, 427.25 crore to the handloom sector and lacks funding for a promised health insurance scheme.

The Rashtra Chenetha Jana Samakhya is demanding an immediate allocation of Rs 100 crore to strengthen handloom cooperatives, along with the implementation of various support programmes.

The leaders want the government to establish production and procurement centres, loan waiver for weavers and revival of the Pavala Vaddi scheme.

They urge the government to address these issues through budget amendments during the current assembly session, emphasising the need to fulfil electoral promises to the weaving community.