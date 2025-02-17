Hare Krishna Movement presents two ‘satagopams’ to Simhachalam shrine

Visakhapatnam: Padma Shri recipient and chairman of Global Hare Krishna Movement Madhu Pantha Dasa presented two ‘satagopams’ to Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy at the Simhachalam Devasthanam on Sunday.

They were presented to the temple authorities, marking the occasion of conferring Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada, international founder of the Hare Krishna Movement, was conferred with the title of ‘Vishwa Guru’ at the Maha Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj for his remarkable services made as a Sanathana Dharma Prachara ambassador.

The temple accessories were handed over to the Devasthanam assistant EO N. Anandharao Asst Executive office in presence of chief priest Srinivasachary.

Speaking on the occasion, Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa of Hare Krishna Movement mentioned that Srila Prabhupada also introduced Lord Lakshmi Narasimha worship all over the world.

Devotees of Hare Krishna Movement across the world daily perform arati and sankirtan to Lord Narasimha as part of their daily Sadhana, he mentioned.

Yudhistira Krishna Dasa, vice president of Vrindavan Chandrodaya mandir, Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh, Jai Chaitanya Dasa, vice president if ISKCON Bangalore, Niskinchana Bhakta Dasa, president of Hare Krishna Movement, Visakhapatnam, among others, were present.